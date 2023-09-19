Celtic’s wait for a rare Champions League away win goes on after a second half implosion handed ordinary Feyenoord an opening group stage win at De Kuip.

The Hoops, who arrived in Rotterdam with high hopes of making a positive start to Group E, ended the match with just nine men and were left to rue a lack of discipline in the 2-0 defeat.

Despite going toe-to-toe with the reigning Dutch champions during the early exchanges, Celtic were undone on the stroke of half-time when Calvin Stengs’ powerful free-kick from distance flew through the defensive wall and beyond the reach of visiting keeper Joe Hart.

From then on, the visitors started to unravel. Firstly, Swedish centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke was shown a second yellow card for conceding a penalty. Hart offered his team mates a glimer of hope by producing an excellent save to deny Igor Paixao.

However, Celtic didn’t learn their lesson and the task became impossible when substitute Odin Thiago Holm was given his marching orders for a rash two-footed challenge.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh wrapped up the victory for the Eredisivie side with an emphatic finish after 76 minutes and it could have been a lot worse for Brendan Rodgers’ men, whose blushes were spared courtesy of two disallowed goals by VAR.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings following the dismal defeat in the Netherlands:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), David Turnbull, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston.

2 . Joe Hart - 6/10 A tough night for the Englishman who will feel he could’ve done better to prevent Stengs’ effort from crossing the line for the opener. Distribution at times wasn’t great but made a good penalty save after the break. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3 . Alistair Johnston - 5/10 The Canadian wasn’t at the races. Fortunate to escape unpunished for dragging down a Feyenoord player early on. Faded out the game all together in the second half after making a few important interceptions.