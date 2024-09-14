Celtic against Hearts in their latest Premiership tussle.

New signing Arne Engels was in from the start as Brendan Rodgers went full strength, with Champions League action against Slovan Bratislava midweek looming. Hearts had been in poor form heading into this but went toe-to-toe with the champions in the first half.

They thought they had a penalty when a Lawrence Shankland effort appeared to hit the hand of defender Liam Scales, but this was overturned by VAR. Celtic did have their chances though and eventually converted one from the spot.

A handball was given against James Penrice and it was Engels who stepped up to fire home on his first league start. Luke McCowan then netted his first goal in Hoops towards the end.

The win maintains a 100% record for Celtic in the league ahead of a return to the continent. Here’s how WhoScored rated the Celtic players at Parkhead.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel Rating: 7.5/10 | SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston Rating: 7.3/10 | SNS Group

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers Rating: 8/10 | SNS Group

4 . Liam Scales Rating: 7.3/10 | Getty Images