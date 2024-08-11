Celtic won 2-0 against Hibs in their latest Premiership outing.

It was a tour de force of Hoops strength straight away. Nicolas Kuhn clipped a lovely lob into Kyogo, his shot saved but James Forrest brought it back across goal for the initial creator to tap home a third-minute opener. Brendan Rodgers’ side looked menacing with every move forward and it left their hosts hanging on early.

They did have chances to go forward of their own though and Celtic didn’t look all too convincing in a defensive sense. Up the other end they went thanks to a poor Hibs pass and Kyogo should have made it 2-0, but shot wide of the post with his effort.

Callum McGregor did not miss with his slammed shot of conviction, rifling low beyond the helpless Josef Bursik in the Hibs net. Then an Alistair Johnston cross was almost deflected into the home goal but mere inches stopped it from slamming off the underside of the bar and in.

McGregor was next to rattle the woodwork, just two minutes into the second half when his drive smashed off the post. Kyogo was up next off a Taylor effort, this time denied by a good Bursik save. This wasn’t a case of how many, but a case of how many Celtic wanted it to be.

The tempo did, however, drop as the visitors seemed happy enough with two goals and an afternoon stroll in the Leith sun, to keep them on maximum points so far this league season.

Kieran Bowie hit the post for Hibs late on but it would only have acted as a consolation had it gone in, such was the dominance from those in yellow. Here is how we rated the Celtic players in Leith.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10 Not tested at all. Just had to stay alert for anything that came his way. | SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Not troubled at the back and looked a threat going forward. A tidy day's work. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 8/10 When danger threatens to arrive, a stride out of defence by this man is a cure for several ills. Imperious and the kick-starter for Celtic's play out from the back. | SNS Group