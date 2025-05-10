Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how each player fared against Hibs in Celtic’s homecoming title celebrations.

Celtic celebrated their return to Parkhead as Scottish Premiership champions in style with a 3-1 win over Hibs. The champions received a guard of honour from the travelling side and marked the occasion with a victory to add another three points to their tally.

The clash didn’t start as fans would have wanted, as they watched Auston Trusty make a mess of things inside the box, allowing Martin Boyle to score the opener. But despite conceding the first goal after 25 minutes, Brendan Rodgers’ title-winning side wasted no time overturning the lead.

Boyle netted his 18th goal of the season for the Hibees, who are looking to finish the season in an impressive third place. However, they couldn’t ride the momentum of their previous 3-1 win over Dundee United.

It didn’t take Celtic long to flip the game on its head. Despite Hibs still looking up for the fight after half-time, the Hoops were able to find another goal, hammering home a statement win to celebrate their Premiership title in front of their fans,

Goals from Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah and Reo Hatate secured the win. Here’s how WhoScored rated each Celtic player for their efforts against Hibs this afternoon.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6.4/10

Couldn’t have done much more in attempt to stop Boyle’s goal as the error came pretty quickly, but produced some decent saves to deny Hibs.

Anthony Ralston - 7.9/10

Provided a great ball forward for Kuhn to latch onto and score Celtic’s first to cancel out Boyle’s goal.

Auston Trusty - 7.1/10

Had a nightmare trying to deal with the Hibs threat inside the box, which resulted in Boyle’s easy opener.

Liam Scales - 7.2/10

Made multiple clearances throughout the match and got some passes into the final third. Went into the book for a foul on Kieron Bowie.

Greg Taylor - 6.9/10

Created a few chances for the Hoops getting forward as he looked to instigate creative play from the back.

Arne Engels - 7.2/10

Provided the assist for Hatate’s goal to add to his growing tally this season. Continues to look all the more confident as the weeks go by.

Callum McGregor - 6.6/10

Typically unflappable in the middle of the park with his usual solid passing game.

Reo Hatate - 8.5/10

Scored his 11th of the season to put the game out of reach of Hibs shortly after the restart. Had a number of chances and deserved to get his name on the scoresheet. Earned the Man of the Match award.

Nicolas Kuhn - 8.3/10

Cancelled out Boyle’s opener to put Celtic back in a positive momentum. The goal marks his 21st of the season in all competitions. Also provided the assist for Adam Idah.

Adam Idah - 7.5/10

Scored a lovely goal to double Celtic’s lead after a floating dinked ball over the top from Kuhn. Had a few efforts before eventually finding the back of the net.

There were several creative flashes from Daizen Maeda as he attempted to spark a goal for the Hoops but couldn’t get himself directly involved in the scoring.