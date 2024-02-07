Celtic won at the death against Hibs as they secured a 2-1 Premiership win in dramatic fashion.

It was a fast start from the champions as Adam Idah scored his first goal in Hoops from the spot. It did come, however, at a major cost.

Alistair Johnston was clattered by Nectar Triantis in the build-up and required a stretcher for his head injury. Hibs started to work their way into the game slowly and Elie Youan should have scored before the half-hour mark.

He was presented a chance inside the box but could only fire into the away end. Idah was next to go close in front of the travelling fans and his shot rattled the underside of the bar before the linesman's flag was raised.

Idah looked the likeliest to score next, making his way past Will Fish to find a route to goal. David Marshall was there to block his path and keep the home side's chances of a win alive.

Soon they were level. Celtic failed to deal with a free-kick into their box and Dylan Levitt struck a piledriver into the bottom corner with his side's first shot on target.

Myziane Maolida almost scored instantly with the away team rattled but his acrobatic overhead kick was well saved by Joe Hart.

Joe Newell was deemed to have fouled Kyogo inside the box by VAR, and Idah netted again to make it a double from the spot, in what could be a huge goal in the title race,

In the end Celtic sit three points at the top of the league table. Hibs sit seventh.

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Odin Thiago Holm, Rocco Vata, Daniel Kelly.

Here’s our post-match Celtic player ratings:

1 . Joe Hart - 7/10 Wasn't tested at all throughout the first half. Most of his work was starting play from the back but a couple of crucial saves in the second when his team were struggling.

2 . Alistair Johnston - 4/10 Won the first penalty at an extreme cost. Celtic will hope his injury is not too severe.

3 . Stephen Welsh - 5/10 His chances from the start have been few and far between. Impressed for the first hour, gave away the free-kick that resulted in the goal then pulled up injured.