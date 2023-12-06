Celtic cruised to a 4-1 win over Hibs in their midweek Scottish Premiership clash to keep their impressive dominant run at the top of the table ticking over. Brendan Rodgers' side are still unbeaten in the competition this season, with 13 wins and three draws on the board.

An early goal from Hyeon-gyu Oh set the tone for the rest of the evening as the 22-year-old went on to bag a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Matt O'Riley and Luis Palma.