Celtic player ratings as Brendan Rodgers’ side crash out of the Viaplay Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Holders Celtic crashed out of the Viaplay Cup at the last-16 stage at the hands of impressive Kilmarnock, inflicting a first cup defeat for Parkhead club under Brendan Rodgers.

In a match devoid of goalmouth action, former Aberdeen striker Marley Watkins popped up with the winner just shy of the hour mark, stretching at the back post to turn home Danny Armstrong’s cross.

Killie, who completed an Old Firm double in the process after beating Rangers on the opening day of the league season, had just 30% of the possession and had to soak up some late pressure from the visitors to advance to the quarter-finals.

Celtic - winners of six of the past seven editions of this competition - were unable to score a traditional late goal as they slipped to a first League Cup defeat since November 2020.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings following the defeat in Ayrshire:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Liam Scales, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Tomoki Iwata, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs Kilmarnock - gallery (GlaW) Kyogo Furuhashi battles for possession with Danny Armstrong (Credit: SNS Group)

2 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Saw plenty of the ball and dealt with most that came his way. The odd slack clearance here and there.

3 . Anthony Ralston - 5/10 Remains in the team due to Johnston’s absence but hasn’t done enough to suggest he deserves to keep the jersey. A couple of lapses in concentration and picked up a silly booking.