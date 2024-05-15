Celtic are Premiership champions after an electric 5-0 win away to Kilmarnock

The players walked out to a raucous atmosphere in Ayrshire, with both sides taking time to remember the late Tommy Burns, who served both sides with distinction before sadly passing after a battle with cancer on May 15th 2008.

All eyes turned to claiming title glory for the Hoops, who knew just a point here or at home to St Mirren would do after victory over Rangers last time out. Boss Brendan Rodgers had lost twice here this season heading into the clash so he knew of the need to be wary.

Adam Idah was given the nod ahead of Kyogo for tactical reasons, and within five minutes it looked like a stroke of genius. It did come in heated circumstances though, as Killie were left angry after defender Robbie Deas was floored by a flailing arm of Idah, Celtic breaking up the park and netting through the Irishman.

Eight minutes later and this game looked as good as done. Alistair Johnston broke down the right and a fierce, low cross was bundled home by Daizen Maeda who continued his strong return to the team from injury. Notions of Rugby Park blues for Rodgers were being blown away emphatically.

His team looked in the mood for making this a thumping. Idah, Liam Scales, James Forrest, Reo Hatate, they all wanted the third goal and were having pops at goal in trying to claim it. Forrest was the man to do so, turning home Maeda’s cross before a brilliant first half for the away side ended.

Party time had fully started now as Celtic ran amok against a side known for their strong home form. There was a carnival atmosphere from the get-go and those housed in the Chadwick Stand to witness truly took in a night that will be remembered in Hoops folklore for years to come.

The scoring didn’t stop. O’Riley rifled in a thunderous effort before Danny Armstrong whipped in a beauty for Killie to reduce the deficit, but VAR stepped in to rule out any kind of home joy, before O’Riley rolled in a fifth for the night and his second.

This season hasn’t been Celtic at their best and Rodgers acknowledges that - but this was up there with one of the best Hoops performances across his two spells in charge. Here is how we rated the Celtic players on a memorable night.

1 . Joe Hart - 8/10 Had the best seat in the house for the title party. Could have sat in the stands if he wanted, such was the performance from his teammates in front of him. Made a save when needed. Bowing out a champion. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston - 8/10 Super cross for Maeda to tap home. The dangerous Ndaba and Kennedy combo was handled superbly.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7/10 Can't go over him, can't go around him. You're very rarely getting anything past the American international.