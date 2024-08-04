Celtic put on a strong showing in their opening Premiership match of the 24/25 season, winning 4-0 against Kilmarnock.

As rivals Rangers stumbled their way to a stalemate away to Hearts on Saturday, the Hoops turned on the style and ran last season’s fourth-placed side ragged. It was a procession from early on with wave after wave of Celtic attack.

Reo Hatate opened up the scoring after Matt O’Riley fought to win the ball back, Greg Taylor eventually setting the midfielder up for a low drive. O’Riley then swung a corner into the box for Liam Scales to meet and glance into the bottom corner with his head.

Nicolas Kuhn would add to the scoring after half-time with a deflected effort that left Killie keeper Robby McCrorie well beat.. Kyogo had one in the net before the end of the game but it was ruled offside, and then Anthony Ralston added the fourth in stoppage time. Brendan Rodgers’ side have only made one outfield signing so far this summer in bringing Paulo Bernardo back to the club permanently from Benfica, but they built on impressive pre-season form to put their visitors firmly to the sword.

It sent an ominous message to the rest of the division in that Celtic already look streets ahead of the rest - yet are not at full strength yet. Next up is a double-header with Hibs, first in the league at Easter Road and then at Parkhead on Premier Sports Cup last 16 business. Here is how we rated the Celtic players on a fine day at Parkhead.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10 Could have brought a deckchair with him for a seat to watch the rain-soaked action. Got to sample Parkhead for the first time. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 His usual busy self. Up and down the line and not troubled defensively. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6/10 Took the lead in dealing with the physicality of Vassell, doing so with aplomb. | Getty Images

4 . Liam Scales - 7/10 Got his name on the scoresheet and wasn't in danger defensively. A good day's work. | SNS Group