Celtic player ratings as Scottish champions suffer late heartache against the Italians by conceding stoppage time goal.

Celtic were left shell-shocked after a dramatic late sucker punch from substitute Pedro snatched a 2-1 victory for Lazio - despite a strong performance from the Scottish champions at Parkhead.

Having lost their first Group E match to Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Matchday One a fortnight ago, Brendan Rodgers’ side knew the importance of securing a positive result back on home soil against their Serie A opponents.

However, the Hoops were left hugely disappointed after controlling large spells of the clash and creating the better opportunities, without being able to turn that pressure into goals.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted his first goal in the competition after 12 minutes following a sweeping move involving Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley to give the home side a dream start and sparked wilde celebrations in the stands.

However, Lazio did eventually level the contest on 29 minutes in scrappy fashion when Matias Vecino headed home from a set-piece with goalkeeper Joe Hart unable to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Celtic didn’t allow themselves to panic and set about regaining the lead after the interbal, with substitute Luis Palma denied a goal in the closing stages after drilling a low effort beyond the keeper. However, a lenghty VAR check ruled the goal out after the Honduran had strayed into an offside position when latching onto Maeda’s flick.

And just when it appeared as though the Italians were content with a share of the spoils, the Hoops suffered late heartbreak deep into injury time. Former Barcelona and Spain striker Pedro found himself unmarked at the back post to head home Matteo Guendouzi’s cross right at the death to secure three precious points for the visitors.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings following the 2-1 loss:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), David Turnbull, Tomoki Iwata, James Forrest. Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston.

2 . Joe Hart - 7/10 Wasn’t seriously tested by the Italians and dealt with anything they created in and around the box. Couldn’t do much to keep out Pedro’s late header.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Involved in plenty of attacking play and unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet with the follow-up to Hatate’s free-kick.