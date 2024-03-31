Celtic climbed back to the top of the Scottish Premiership after beating Livingston 3-0 on Sunday. After a goalless first-half an own-goal from Jamie Brandon broke the deadlock before Paulo Bernardo and Matt O'Riley ensured all three points returned to Glasgow.

An excellent all-round performance saw Celtic limit Livingston to just five shots, with the home side unable to get any kind of foothold in the game. A first clean sheet since January will be welcomed by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Victory for Rangers on Saturday briefly sent them top but Celtic reclaimed their status as the team to catch and go into next weekend's huge Old Firm derby as league leaders. Below are your player ratings, courtesy of WhoScored.

1 . Joe Hart 7.1

2 . Alistair Johnston 7.0

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers 7.5