Celtic beat Livingston 4-2 in Scottish Cup quarter-final action as they booked their spot in the last four through less than convincing fashion.

Brendan Rodgers' side were let off with an early scare after Ayo Obileye hit the post off a set-piece routine. They made it hard work for the side stuck to the bottom of the Premiership to get back into proceedings soon after with a Daizen Maeda goal.

Daniel Mackay then burst behind the backline to level things up, before calamitous Livi defending allowed Maeda to grab his second of the game. Tete Yengi then pounced on slack defending by Matt O'Riley to clinically put away Livi's second of the game.

It was a performance that left a lot to be desired, and Livingston had their chances to get ahead, like a dangerous corner that Yengi got on the end of 15-minutes from time. But Maeda netted his hat-trick four minutes from time to ensure a major upset wasn't caused.

Kyogo finished off the job in the final stages of stoppage time but questions will remain after this one over the manner of performance against a side beleaguered at the bottom of the league. Celtic join Aberdeen, the winner of Hibs vs Rangers and whoever emerges victorious from Morton vs Hearts in the last four. Here is how Glasgow World rated the Celtic players against Livingston.

1 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Couple of big saves to keep Livi at bay, but not a lot he could do for the goals. First part of the sentence should spark alarm. Photo: Steve Welsh

2 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Right-hand side left exposed for the opening Livi goal. Industrious otherwise.

3 . Stephen Welsh - 4/10 Came in for the injured Carter-Vickers. All over the place for the first goal and struggled to get into a rhythm.