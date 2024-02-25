Celtic snatched a crucial 3-1 win against Motherwell in a dramatic Premiership clash.

Theo Bair had the ball in the net inside 10 minutes but an offside call ensured Celtic weren't behind to an early goal. Adam Idah levelled things up after half-time in a Hoops performance not inspiring much confidence, with Blair Spittal having put the hosts ahead.

Rangers had beat Hearts 5-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to five points ahead of kick-off at Fir Park. And just like he did in a 2-1 win away at Hibs, Idah struck in stoppage time to move his team within two points of their rivals, with Luis Palma's effort the icing on the cake. Motherwell are ninth.

The Hoops were stung with two early warning shots. Bair was allowed in behind and chopped past Liam Scales. His eventual effort was ruled out for offside but no fewer than two minutes later was Jack Vale behind on the exact same run.

Maik Nawrocki had to clear up the danger but the Hoops couldn't afford to keep letting their hosts behind so easily. They had settled into the game after initial scares but the counter-attacking threat was clear.

Georgie Gent could have rifled one at Joe Hart - the Celtic goalkeeper announcing his plans to retire this week - but fluffed his lines in another away let-off. Up until the 30-minute mark, they hadn't done much going the other way.

Callum McGregor did manage to unlock Kyogo before the break with a cutting pass but the striker was denied smartly by the legs of goalkeeper Liam Kelly. Then the body blow came in the form of a Lennon Miller spin, which left Celtic scratching their heads.

Blair Spittal was the recipient of his pass and he found the bottom corner with ease. Now the champions had real questions to answer after a lacklustre first half, to put it mildly.

A bold Rodgers call saw Kyogo hooked at the break - with no apparent sign of injury - and Idah came on in his place. His impact was immediate as he turned in a Greg Taylor cross to restore parity.

Motherwell almost had the lead again, and would have were it not for a super Hart stop, plucking Miller's header out the top corner. Yang was thrown off the bench to see if he could turn the game but he spurned two chances within the first 10 minutes. But it was better, as finally, some purpose in attacking play had emerged.

A scary moment at the back almost caught Celtic napping as Vale almost tackled Hart and the ball into the away net with passing options ahead of him few and far between. That was sandwiched between two golden chances for Daizen Maeda, one a diving header and the other a low connection with a cross, both missing the target.

Idah had been bright and with 94 minutes on the clock, struck a crucial goal to get his side ahead, and Palma doubled their lead before Willie Collum's whistle to ensure victory. It's the most important thing, but Rodgers will know the performance must be a whole lot better. Here's how GlasgowWorld rated the Celtic players against Motherwell.

1 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Looked a tad rusty after injury. Limited the threat of Gent and notched an assist.

2 . Maik Nawrocki - 6/10 Had to bail his peers out after Vale broke through on goal. Caught out on occasion with balls over the top but steady enough.

3 . Liam Scales - 5/10 Struggled all day with Bair and only an offside kept him from playing a part in a Motherwell opener.