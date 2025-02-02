Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is how the Celtic players rated in their Premiership clash vs Motherwell.

Celtic beat Motherwell 3-1 in their latest Premiership encounter.

The game got off to the best possible start for the Hoops when Daizen Maeda headed the away side in front after less than a minute. Brendan Rodgers’ side were then pegged back when some shoddy defending allowed Luke Armstrong to score on his home debut.

It was chance after chance for the Hoops who were pounding on the Fir Park door. Both Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn had efforts chopped for offside as the third and likely pivotal away goal lurched into the category of when not if. Cameron Carter-Vickers was next to try his luck but headed over.

Then, as it was written in fairytales, Jota made a triumphant second debut after arrival from Rennes. With what was all but the last kick of the ball, he netted to send the away fans wild at full-time. Here is how the Celtic players rated, as per WhoScored.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6.1/10

Looked like he turned into a midfielder after half-time with a lovely chest down and pass in the middle of the pitch.

Anthony Ralston - 7.3/10

Great assist to put his team into an instant command of this one. Asked questions in a defensive sense.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 6.7/10

The better of the centre-back pairing but not a perfect game for him either. Much better second half.

Auston Trusty - 6.1/10

Should have been stronger when Motherwell levelled the game up. Challenged by Armstrong all afternoon.

Greg Taylor - 7/10

Solid shift from the Scotland international. Motherwell were penned in allowing him to defend and attack with ease.

Callum McGregor - 7/10

Made a historic 500th appearance when leading the side out. A proud day for the academy product.

Reo Hatate - 6.8/10

A quieter afternoon from the midfielder on the eye test but still did all the basics well enough. Some tidy passes and a few efforts at goal.

Luke McCowan - 6.9/10

Busy shift in the middle of the park. Got stuck into plenty of battles.

Nicolas Kuhn - 6.6.

Almost netted a worldie but offside flag had other ideas. Replaced as Jota made his triumphant return.

Adam Idah - 7.2

Grabbed a goal and unlucky not to have another. Starting to thrive with the responsibility of having that main character energy.

Nodded in the opener. Ran Marvin Kaleta ragged before he had a turn of pace on Tom Sparrow and Stephen O’Donnell. Teed up Jota for the moment of magic.

Subs used: Jota, Engels, Yang, Scales, Bernardo.