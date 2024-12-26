Celtic came out 4-0 winners over Motherwell in a Premiership clash at Parkhead.

The first half had been stuffy before an Arne Engels penalty put the hosts ahead after a challenge by away keeper Aston Oxborough on Hoops winger Yang. It came after a 45 minutes where Celtic had been limited by a strong defensive performance by Motherwell, Daizen Maeda passing up a good chance.

Possession was controlled in the main by the home team with Motherwell reduced to trying to hit on the counter and from set-pieces. They got a great sight on goal with a Marvin Kaleta header but the Wolves loanee was denied on the line by his own man, Tony Watt, who couldn’t get out the way quick enough.

Then it was Celtic’s turn to pounce from a set-piece. Engels’ cross fizzed off a head at the front post and was turned in by Maeda, with two goals too much of a mountain for Stuart Kettlewell’s side to climb against a side who’ve yet to lose this domestic season.

Nicolas Kuhn’s deflected goal put this game beyond any doubt and Reo Hatate added insult to injury for the visitors. Here is how the Celtic players rated.

