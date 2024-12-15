Celtic achieved a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final, following a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

The first big chance of the game came to Nicolas Kuhn who raced behind the blue defensive line and forced keeper Jack Butland to react. That came after defender Leon Balogun made an excellent tackle to stop Celtic speed merchant Daizen Maeda racing through on goal.

Both teams adopted the up and at them approach but that final piece of quality in the last third of the pitch was missing. Nedim Bajrami’s solo run and shot couldn’t find the target with this one lurching into the scrappy domain. He would not be denied before the break, a poor Greg Taylor pass intercepted and eventually punished by the Albanian international after Kasper Schmeichel saved Hamza Igamane’s initial effort.

Cue the abundance of Celtic errors near their own goal and Igamane really should have found one of a few teammates in the box when another Taylor error allowed him in on goal. Kyogo then missed a huge chance up the other end that looked to be well-saved by Butland, Taylor soon redeeming himself with a deflected effort past the Englishman.

It was all going to plan for Rangers but the roof cracked after that and then caved when the otherwise impressive Nicolas Raskin botched a pass, Maeda doing well to bring the ball down and finishing low into the corner. To the Ibrox club’s credit, they rallied again after two bruising blows, Mohamed Diomande firing into the net to level this up heading into the final 15 minutes.

It’ll go down as a final classic but in the moment it was a showpiece for the lovers of bonkers. No sooner had Kuhn looked to have fired Celtic into a win, Danilo was up the other end levelling things up. It was on a knife edge and as tired bodies crept into extra-time, this was truly anybody’s game, but perhaps fittingly, penalties were needed with nothing to split the teams.

It stood 3-3 before Schmeichel saved a penalty from Ridvan Yilmaz. It left the bizarre situation of Butland vs the Dane, the Rangers keeper scoring to keep the shootout alive, as Maeda netted the winning penalty.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10 Cool, calm and collected from the experience Dane who reacted when needed, saving a key penalty. However, conceded three. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Beat the pain barrier but that injury at Dinamo Zagreb seemed to slow him down in the first 25 minutes. A steady performance after that. Lasted just over an hour. | SNS Group

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7/10 The calm and composed leader at the back when waters turned choppy. A couple of decent defensive moves and could be seen visibly leading the backline out of danger. | SNS Group

4 . Auston Trusty - 4/10 Subbed at half-time. A difficult end to the half, a few misplaced passes and Igamane was becoming more tricky to handle. | SNS Group