Celtic coasted to a comfortable win over Rangers in the latest derby clash between the pair, winning 3-0.

It was the first time these pair had met in the Premiership this season and while the home side at Parkhead have been motoring, there’s been criticisms of the Rangers team. And after an initially aggressive start by Rangers, the gulf in class became apparent.

Rabbi Matondo missed at one end and Celtic raced up the park to score through Kyogo at the other. While this was ruled offside, it wouldn’t be long before Daizen Maeda slotted the hosts ahead, and Kyogo did have his goal by half-time with his low drive outside the box beating Rangers keeper Jack Butland.

Rodgers’ men then kept their rivals at an arm’s length throughout the entire second half, allowing for Arne Engels to make his debut after an £11m move from Augsburg and James Forrest to come for a remarkable 500th time in Hoops.

And then Callum McGregor rifled home yet another long-range blast. Just like he did away to Hibs and St Mirren, he was allowed his time to pick a spot and with the aid of a deflection off Dujon Sterling, he found the corner.

There was no threat offered by the Rangers forward line or the team as Celtic played in second gear and still beat their enemy with ease. It displayed a gulf in class as the champions already hold a five-point gap over. Here is how we rated the imperious hosts in this game.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10 Was not needed for most of the game and made a good save at 3-0 up. Stepped up when needed. | SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston - 7/10 Some good driving runs forward and handled the Rangers threats on the left well. | SNS Group

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 8/10 Imperious as ever. Caused some scares when missing for a training session but handled Dessers as good as he ever has. | SNS Group