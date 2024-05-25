Celtic have retained the Scottish Cup with a dramatic 1-0 win against Rangers in a first Old Firm final since 2002.

Brendan Rodgers’ side - fresh off winning the Premiership title - were looking to seal a memorable week with a double. They won this showpiece match against Inverness CT last season and manager Rodgers, so accustomed to winning at this venue, wanted to ensure five matches without Old Firm defeat this term.

It was a quiet opening quarter in terms of chances, with neither side able to carve each other open, Cyriel Dessers having the best of them for Rangers. Celtic had next to no openings in the first half and if anybody looked like scoring, it was looking like the side in blue.

Abdallah Sima bundled home a James Tavernier corner but just as Philippe Clement’s side thought they had the lead, VAR called Nick Walsh across for a second look, and the referee ruled the goal out. Nicolas Raskin soon put a teasing ball across the floor but nobody could get the final touch.

And just when Rangers were pressing and probing, Paulo Bernardo broke up the park. His shot was spilled by Butland and Idah was there to tap home a jubilant Hoops winner on the stroke of 90 minutes, with their first big chance. Here is how we rated the Celtic players at Hampden.

1 . Joe Hart - 6/10 The final game of his legendary career. Had to be alert to Rangers lumping balls right on top of them and dealt with most of them well.

2 . Alistair Johnston - 7/10 Fabio Silva did very little up against him before being subbed. Assured and controlled, an impressive display.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7/10 Steady and solid as is the norm, with a big block to deny a Raskin cross. Helped Celtic ride through a storm of Rangers pressure.