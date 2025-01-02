Celtic player ratings vs Rangers: Hoops smashed at Ibrox as champions left reeling by dismal display

Celtic were away to their fierce rivals Rangers in the Premiership - but they crashed to a heavy defeat at Ibrox

Celtic succumbed to a 3-0 loss against Rangers in their latest Premiership clash.

Against a home team toiling from dropped points to St Mirren and Motherwell plus a heavy injury backlog, the champions conceded first. Ianis Hagi’s strike into the bottom corner got the home fans rocking. Vaclav Cerny then lasered a shot off the bar to leave Celtic on the ropes and at risk of a knockout blow.

Those were delivered in emphatic fashion by a Rangers side who ran rampant over their rivals. Robin Propper netted the second and Danilo finished the game off as the Hoops were left stunned in a game they were heavily fancied.

Here is how the Celtic players rated as per WhoScored.

WhoScored rating: 6.3/10

1. Kasper Schmeichel

WhoScored rating: 6.3/10 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating: 5.6/10

2. Alistair Johnston

WhoScored rating: 5.6/10 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating: 6.7/10

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers

WhoScored rating: 6.7/10 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating: 6.3/10

4. Liam Scales

WhoScored rating: 6.3/10 | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

