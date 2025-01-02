Celtic succumbed to a 3-0 loss against Rangers in their latest Premiership clash.

Against a home team toiling from dropped points to St Mirren and Motherwell plus a heavy injury backlog, the champions conceded first. Ianis Hagi’s strike into the bottom corner got the home fans rocking. Vaclav Cerny then lasered a shot off the bar to leave Celtic on the ropes and at risk of a knockout blow.

Those were delivered in emphatic fashion by a Rangers side who ran rampant over their rivals. Robin Propper netted the second and Danilo finished the game off as the Hoops were left stunned in a game they were heavily fancied.

Here is how the Celtic players rated as per WhoScored.

