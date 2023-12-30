Register
Celtic player ratings vs Rangers: Three 'classy' 8/10s and five 7s in scintillating Old Firm win - gallery

By Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Dec 2023, 16:20 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 16:21 GMT

Celtic halted ten-man Rangers recent build up of momentum by edging out their Old Firm rivals 2-1 at Parkhead to move eight points clear in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Brendan Rodgers' side prevailed in a fairly even contest which saw two moments of quality from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Furuhashi set the Hoops on course to a crucial league win. With no away supporters in attendance, the boisterous home crowd were revelling in the party atmosphere on a bitterly cold afternoon when Gers defender Leon Balogun was given his marching orders for a last-man challenge on Daizen Maeda.

However, the hosts had to soak up a sustained period of late pressure from their opponents after James Tavernier reduced the arrears with a crisply struck free-kick on 88 minutes.

Celtic didn't look entirely comfortable during the eight minutes of injury-time but were able to keep the back door shut to cling on to a massive three points.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Parkhead:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Yang Hyun-jun, Reo Hatate, Anthony Ralston.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with Paulo Bernardo and Luis Palma after the Japanese striker makes it 2-0 against Rangers.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with Paulo Bernardo and Luis Palma after the Japanese striker makes it 2-0 against Rangers.

Not tested that often. Made some important saves to deny Cantwell and McCausland and had little chance of preventing Tavernier's free-kick from finding the net.

Not the Canadian's finest afternoon. Picked up an early booking and fortunate not to be sent off after conceding a few sill fouls. Lucky to escape a red card for handling the ball under pressure from Sima.

A hugely disappointing afternoon for the academy graduate. Handed a big chance with Carter-Vickers absent but was forced off injured in the first half with a shoulder injury. You have to feel for him.

