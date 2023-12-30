Celtic player ratings vs Rangers: Three 'classy' 8/10s and five 7s in scintillating Old Firm win - gallery
Celtic halted ten-man Rangers recent build up of momentum by edging out their Old Firm rivals 2-1 at Parkhead to move eight points clear in the Scottish Premiership title race.
Brendan Rodgers' side prevailed in a fairly even contest which saw two moments of quality from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Furuhashi set the Hoops on course to a crucial league win. With no away supporters in attendance, the boisterous home crowd were revelling in the party atmosphere on a bitterly cold afternoon when Gers defender Leon Balogun was given his marching orders for a last-man challenge on Daizen Maeda.
However, the hosts had to soak up a sustained period of late pressure from their opponents after James Tavernier reduced the arrears with a crisply struck free-kick on 88 minutes.
Celtic didn't look entirely comfortable during the eight minutes of injury-time but were able to keep the back door shut to cling on to a massive three points.
Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Parkhead:
Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Yang Hyun-jun, Reo Hatate, Anthony Ralston.