Celtic drew 3-3 with Rangers in an epic Premiership derby at Ibrox.

The Hoops came flying out the traps and were unfortunate to be just the two goals up at half-time. Daizen Maeda scored a bizarre but hard-working opener as he charged down a James Tavernier pass and it went all the way beyond Jack Butland.

Matt O’Riley then had an excellent header saved by Butland and Kyogo was on the prowl too, before a Connor Goldson handball was spotted by VAR. O’Riley stepped up to dispatch the penalty before more refereeing drama in the second half, as John Beaton judged Fabio Silva to have dived beneath an Alistair Johnston tackle.

VAR had other ideas and Beaton then agreed it was a penalty, that James Tavernier dispatched. Rangers grew in strength and Abdallah Sima’s effort deflected beyond Joe Hart. Less than 60 seconds later it was Celtic delirium as Adam Idah slotted into the net, but Rabbi Matondo’s error snatched two crucial points away from them.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are top of the league by a point but Rangers have a game in hand, and this will leave title questions lingering as they held this game in the palm of their hand. Here is how Glasgow World rated the Celtic players in an epic derby for the ages at Ibrox.

1 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Double save at end of the first half so crucial. Helpless at the goals. Photo: Steve Welsh

2 . Alistair Johnston - 5/10 Part of a strong defensive line that limited Rangers in the first half. Had to do more to show Matondo onto weaker left but didn't. Left perplexed by the Rangers penalty.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6/10 Perhaps lucky to get away without a booking in the first half but steadied himself. Conceding three will sting.