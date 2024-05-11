Celtic are on the brink of title glory after a 2-1 win against 10-man Rangers in the final Premiership Old Firm derby of the season.

It was a must-win for the visitors, who knew defeat would leave them six points behind their bitter rivals - who have a better goal difference - with two games to go. Victory was on the minds of Celtic but they knew even a draw allowed them to retain full control of who lifts the precious trophy next week.

The early proceedings had Celtic throwing everything at their rivals, but there were chances at both ends for James Forrest, then Dujon Sterling. Rangers withstood the early barrage of pressure and started to mount some play of their own. Fabio Silva had one particular chance go wide but they couldn’t afford to pile the pressure on, with Brendan Rodgers’ hosts looking dangerous on the counter.

Silva was getting openings on the right-hand-side and he should have done better with a header after getting the better of Alistair Johnston. He hit the deck and the opportunity was gone, with a rapid VAR check offering no reprieve.

Celtic had two clear chances of their own. O’Riley dragged a shot wide before Jack Butland denied Kyogo with a top save from close range. Rangers kept gifting Hoops chances in and around the box, which proved a misstep, as O’Riley eventually found the bottom corner with a sweet hit.

That was a cue for the roof to threaten to cave in on Rangers as Maeda’s ball into the box was tapped home by Ibrox midfielder John Lundstram. Clement’s men responded quick and decisively, pouncing on some lurking Celtic fragilities at the back to allow Cyriel Dessers to bundle home.

Drama was only getting started. Alistair Johnston was clattered by Lundstram and after a VAR review, referee Willie Collum changed his mind from yellow card to red. Then in the second half, O’Riley tumbled in the box under a Mohamed Diomande challenge, with a penalty pointed for.

VAR beckoned Collum over again but he stuck to his guns and handed the spot-kick to the Hoops, but O’Riley’s effort was tame for Butland to save. Tempo had dropped from the hosts but they were still in full command of the fate of this fixture.

Victory was eventually clinched by Celtic, who just need a point from their two final games away to Kilmarnock and home game with St Mirren to seal the title. Here is how we rated the Celtic players on derby day.

1 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Nothing to do in the first half other than pick the ball out of his net. Even less in the second.

2 . Alistair Johnston - 5/10 Was having a tough time dealing with Silva and fortunate the winger didn't punish him. Then was left standing idle as Rangers netted. Seemed to hobble on with aftermath of Lundstram's challenge.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7/10 Leader at the back and a lovely pass behind Tavernier to set Maeda on his way to the second.