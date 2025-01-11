Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic eventually ran out dominant 4-1 winners over Ross County in the Highlands to extend their lead at the Premiership summit

A strong second half performance saw Celtic stretch their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 18 points after a surviving a minor scare to run out 4-1 winners over Ross County in Dingwall.

Brendan Rodgers’ side eventually wore down the spirited Staggies with a late burst of goals at the Global Energy Stadium after Kyogo Furuhashi’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Jordan White’s penalty on the hour mark after some careless defending was penalised.

Furuhashi headed the visitors back in front with nine minutes of regulation time left to play to move joint-top scorer in the league before a re-taken Arne Engels spot-kick and Luke McCowan’s neat stoppage time put the game to bed.

The final scoreline will be viewed as slightly harsh on the home side, who really made the Hoops work hard for maximum points in the Highlands again. But this was very much a case of job done for Rodgers’ men on a tricky playing surface in difficult conditions.

Here, GlasgowWorld have rounded up each player’s match rating - take a look below at how each of the Celtic stars fared.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Not a great deal to do, but no clean sheet on this occasion. Sent the wrong way from White’s penalty.

Alistair Johnston - 7/10

Provided the assist for Kyogo’s opener. A threat going forward. Allowed his marker to get across him for the penalty award.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 7/10

Another commanding shift from the ever-reliable American. Coped well with County’s direct approach. Threw himself into challenges and won most of his aerial duels.

Auston Trusty - 6/10

Lapse in concentration led to an early Chilvers chance that flashed wide of the post. Barring that, pretty solid. Helped to build attacks from passing out of defence.

Alex Valle - 7/10

In for Greg Taylor from the start and made a number of vital interceptions. Defended manfully and unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet with a deflected strike in the closing stages.

Callum McGregor - 7/10

Strong display from the skipper. Bossed the midfield battle with a composed head and used the ball extremely well.

Arne Engels - 8/10

A classy shift from the £11 million man. Brought power and drive to the midfield and imposed himself well on the match. Always busy and clever movement in the build-up to McCowan’s goal. Missed his initial spot-kick, but made no mistakes second time round.

Reo Hatate - 6/10

Solid but not spectacular. Worked hard but wasn’t as creative as he is capable of. A mixed bag overall.

Yang Hyun-jun - 8/10

Brings something different to Celtic’s attack. Given more responsibility by Rodgers as Celtic’s only natural fit and available winger. Delivered by making some dangerous runs and won the penalty late on.

Kyogo Furuhashi - 9/10

Excellent all-round performance. Playing out wide rather than through the middle, the Japanese ace relished his new role. A great foil for Idah and bagged himself a brace with two well-taken finishes.

Adam Idah - 6/10

Improved link up play than in previous games but will be frustrated not to get his name on the scoresheet.

Luke McCowan (SUB, for Hatate) - 7/10

Another positive contribution. Displayed great composure to slot low past Amissah in stoppage time.

Johnny Kenny (SUB, for Idah) - 6/10

Making his first Celtic appearance. Had a good chance to extend the lead, but could only fire straight at the keeper. A lively threat.

Steadied the defensive ship in the closing stages after slotting in at left-back.