Celtic player ratings as Brendan Rodgers’ lacklustre side are held to a goalless draw against St Johnstone.

Celtic failed to break down a stubborn St Johnstone rearguard as they dropped their first points of the Scottish Premiership season after drawing a blank at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were looking to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup exit last time out, but his players produced another laboured performance and were unable to find a way past visiting keeper Dimitar Mitov, who was celebrating his first call-up to the Bulgaria squad.

The Hoops had won nine consecutives games against the Perth outfit stretching back to December 2020 but they will now head into next weekend’s first Old Firm derby of the campaign sitting just a point ahead of Rangers.

Joe Hart spared Celtic’s blushes in the closing stages, thwarting Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe and Stevie May as Saints looked to pounce on the counter-attack. However, Celtic otherwise struggled to create many chances in a flat display.

A small section of the home crowd made their feelings known after the full-time whistle, with loud boos ringing out. Here’s our Celtic player ratings following the goalless draw:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Odin Thiago Holm, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Tomoki Iwata.

1 . Celtic player ratings vs St Johnstone - gallery (GlaW) Celtic’s Matt O’Riley was twice denied by St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - 7/10 Made a brilliant fingertip save to divert Costelloe’s effort behind for a corner and denied May’s late effort. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . Alistair Johnston - 7/10 Making his first start of the season after an ankle injury, the Canadian was given an hour run-out. Set up Kyogo for the game’s first chance which was swept narrowly wide of target. Pulled the ball back for the unmarked O’Riley, who should’ve scored. Pleasing comeback. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group