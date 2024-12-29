Ruthless Celtic rounded off 2024 with an empathic 4-0 Scottish Premiership victory at home to St Johnstone as they took another huge stride retaining the title with Rangers dropping further points.

Brendan Rodgers’ side moved 14 points clear at the top of the table ahead of their New Year Old Firm showdown at Ibrox on January 2 with a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi and further goals from Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda ensuring the Hoops have dropped points on just two occasions at the halfway stage of the league campaign.

It was one-way traffic at Parkhead, with the visitors initially defending strongly with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo and Arne Engels coming close to breaking the deadlock.

However, Kuhn’s opener on the half hour mark handed Celtic a half-time lead before the floodgates opened after the break.

Here, we’ve rounded up each player’s match rating according to WhoScored - take a look below at how each of the Celtic stars fared below.

