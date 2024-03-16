Celtic returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership after delivering a dominant performance to ease aside St Johnstone 3-1 at Parkhead.

With closest rivals Rangers, who have the same goal difference, not in action until Sunday against Dundee, the Hoops move a point ahead at the summit courtesy of strikes from Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas Kuhn and substitute James Forrest.

Ex-Hearts midfielder Connor Smith rifled home a late consolation for the visitors after Joe Hart had made an impressive initial save, but Brendan Rodgers' side ran out worthy winners and had further goals disallowed.

Kyogo Furuhashi, whose form has nosedived this season, recaptured some of his best form in a green and white jersey by grabbing a goal and an assist while also striking the crossbar. Right-back Alistair Johnston was also on target but saw his effort chalked off.

Here is how Glasgow World rated the Celtic players against St Johnstone:

1 . Joe Hart - 6/10 A fairly quiet afternoon for the veteran keeper. Made a great save to keep out May's header late on but they rebound was volleyed home to deny him a clean sheet. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston - 6/10 Had a sumptuous strike disallowed. Will be keen to add more numbers to his game between now and the end of the season.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7/10 Back in the team for the injured Scales. Saw a shot from outside the box almost diverted into the net by Maeda. Kept things neat and tidy at the back. Subbed.