Celtic did their bit in the race for top spot in the Scottish Premiership after beating St. Mirren 3-0 at Parkhead on Saturday. Second-half goals from Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah saw pressure pay off for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who opened up a four-point gap between themselves and second-placed Rangers who have two games in hand.

Rodgers made two changes from the side that started in the 3-3 Old Firm derby draw against Rangers last weekend, with Maik Nawrocki replacing Liam Scales at centre-back and Yang Hyun-jun in for Daizen Maeda on the right wing. Celtic dominated from the off but were unable to break down a resolute St. Mirren defence in a frustrating first-half.

But the Bhoys came out swinging after the break and eventually took the lead when Hatate curled a beautiful effort into the top corner from the edge of the box, having taken Alistair Johnston's pass in his path. And the home side made it two not long after, Johnston again the provider as his deep cross found the head of Furuhashi.

Three points were secured in the final minutes when substitute Idah bagged a second goal in as many games, heading home from close range after Matt O’Riley saw his effort saved. Celtic will finish the first part of the season on 78 points and below are your player ratings, courtesy of WhoScored.

1 . Joe Hart 6.87

2 . Alastair Johnston 8.07

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers 7.50