"We shall not be moved" was the chant belted out by a jubilant away support in Paisley as Celtic entered the winter break with an eight-point cushion at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a routine 3-0 win over St Mirren.

Brendan Rodgers' men coasted to a comfortable three points, with two goals inside the opening six minutes killing this game as a contest. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring after just 54 seconds when he sprinted away from his marker to fire low beyond goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

Midfielder Matt O'Riley - making his 100th appearance for the club - added a quickfire second when he collected Paulo Bernardo's pass before taking a neat touch and tucking the ball low into the net.

Referee David Munro then piled on the misery for the Buddies in the second half when Toyosi Olusanya was sent off for serious foul play following a VAR check. The frontman was initially shown a yellow card for catching keeper Joe Hart in the face with a high boot, but Munro's on-field decision was upgraded to a red after being told to review the incident on the pitch side monitor.

That left Saints facing a uphill battle and left-back Greg Taylor added a third with half an hour remaining when they thundered a volley past Hemming from close range to wrap up the win.

With Rangers defeating Kilmarnock 3-0 earlier in the day, Brendan Rodgers' side head into the two-week break with a commanding lead, albeit having played two games more than their bitter rivals.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings from Paisley:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), David Turnbull, Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley scores to make it 2-0 against St Mirren in Paisley

2 . Joe Hart - 6/10 A fairly quiet afternoon for the No.1 Didn't have an awful lot to do. Caught flush in the face with a high boot by Olusanya which VAR deemed a red card offence.

3 . Alistair Johnston - 7/10 More like it from the Canadian after a flat Old Firm showing. Saw plenty of the ball and always looked to drift inside.