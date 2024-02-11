Celtic emerged 2-0 victors in their Scottish Cup round of 16 tie with St Mirren.

The Hoops are keen to defend the cup they won last year, amid grumbles within the ranks. And a slow start in which the Buddies kept them camped in their own half did little to ease the moans.

One cutting pass proved enough to find the breakthrough despite a sluggish start. A sumptuous pass from Callum McGregor to Luis Palma allowed the Honduran to tee up Kyogo for a first-time finish, aided by a deflection off Charles Dunne.

Saints were having more of the ball than usual against Celtic, with boss Brendan Rodgers dropping a midfielder for an additional forward.

Alex Gogic cracked the bar and had an overhead kick saved for the hosts before Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda almost found the target before half-time. The goal arguably came against the run of play and Rodgers would have known an upping of the tempo would be needed.

They got their all-important second seven minutes into the half. Palma teased another dangerous ball across goal, with Matt O'Riley's effort cracking off the post and into the path of Maeda to tap home.

Here's how Glasgow World rated the Celtic players against St Mirren.

1 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Good save from an acrobatic Gogic effort. Clean sheet and confident throughout.

2 . Anthony Ralston - 6/10 Looked a little uncomfortable early but played his role in the opener with a decisive tackle. Put his body on the line and showed his worth.

3 . Stephen Welsh - 7/10 Couple of big blocks to deny St Mirren chances. In the wars and stakes his claim to be featured more regularly.