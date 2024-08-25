Celtic coasted to a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Mirren in their latest Premiership clash.
Coming into the game off consecutive victories over Hibs in both the league and Premier Sports Cup, Brendan Rodgers’ side were looking to continue their excellent start to this season. But they were hit with a pre-match blow with Rodgers confirming key midfielder was in Brighton for a medical ahead of joining the Seagulls.
Pain of his exit would soon be washed away in the Paisley rain as captain Callum McGregor thundered home a low shot from range in the opening five minutes. Another midfielder stepped up to the plate soon after, with Reo Hatate doubling the lead.
Alistair Johnston finished off scoring in the second half to send Celtic top ahead of next week’s derby with Rangers, with fan attention turning what will be done in the last week of the transfer window. Using WhoScored, here’s how the Celtic players rated in Paisley.
