Celtic won 3-0 at home to St Mirren in their latest Premiership clash.

Coming into the game off a derby defeat to Rangers, Brendan Rodgers wanted his team to show what the real champions were all about. They turned in a controlled performance to comfortably beat the Buddies with Nicolas Kuhn kicking off the scoring.

Auston Trusty would double the lead before Kuhn struck again to put this game beyond any doubt. With Rangers dropping points to Hibs in a 3-3 draw, it means Celtic now hold a 13-point lead at the top of the league.

They return to action at Parkhead midweek against Dundee United. Here is how the Celtic players rated against St Mirren as per WhoScored.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel WhoScored rating: 6.8/10 | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Alistair Johnston WhoScored rating: 7.3/10 | SNS Group

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers WhoScored rating: 6.9/10 | SNS Group