Celtic won 3-2 against St Mirren on a day of trophy celebration at Parkhead.

The Hoops paraded the Premiership title down the Celtic Way pre-match after sealing glory away to Kilmarnock midweek. It set up a party atmosphere on home soil for the final league game of the season, and for boss Brendan Rodgers, a chance to rest stars ahead of Scottish Cup final weekend vs Rangers.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart was playing his final league game before retirement but chances of a clean sheet faded inside 10 minutes when Celtic failed to deal with a ball into the box, and Mark O’Hara converted.

Matt O’Riley levelled up for the champions before a Stephen Welsh error allowed Toyosi Olusanya behind the defence. The defender then fouled St Mirren’s forward and O’Hara converted the spot kick.

Neither side had much riding on this game but they made it an entertaining affair, with Kyogo then restoring parity. Luis Palma should have made it 3-2 Celtic before the break but his header somehow missed the target off a spellbinding Kyogo cross.

The second half proved a friendly-like affair, with both teams making changes and the tempo dropping in the May heat. There was an emotional moment for Hart as the Green Brigade unveiled a tifo in his honour at the start of the half, with the veteran visibly moved by it.

There was one goal in the second half, a winner for the hosts as Luis Palma scored late on. Ultimately, the result was merely a bonus on a day of pure Celtic title joy, with attentions turning quickly to aiming to win the Scottish Cup next Saturday. Here’s how we rated the Hoops stars at Parkhead.

1 . Joe Hart - 6/10 Will be disappointed not to bow out with clean sheet but a top, top servant for Celtic who will be sorely missed by those at Parkhead.

2 . Anthony Ralston - 6/10 A chance to impress ahead of Johnston. St Mirren got a bit of joy in the first half against him but steadied in the second. Good cross for Palma to tee up the winner.

3 . Stephen Welsh - 4/10 Commits an error that allowed St Mirren through then gave away penalty that O'Hara netted. Allowed Olusanya in too easily but bailed out by defensive partner before unfortunately going off injured.