Celtic were in Champions League action against Young Boys.

Celtic have clinched European progress with a 1-0 win against Young Boys in the Champions League.

The Hoops were cursed by a hex seemingly placed around the Swiss goal like a forcefield. They had three goals cut out inside 40 minutes, firstly Kyogo denied through an offside call, then having another after a foul in the build-up to his second goal that looked to be a deserved opener.

Then he made it a phantom hat-trick when Daizen Maeda and the striker combined to put the ball into the Young Boys net for a third time. Greg Taylor was brought down in the box and a penalty was awarded, but Arne Engels’ penalty was tame and saved.

They had battered the goal with countless other chances too but try as they might and for all the times they took the door off the hinges, a patch-up job was quickly performed. Auston Trusty then hit the bar as this game stood at 0-0 going on six or seven to the Premiership champions.

Young Boys did begin to believe in a smash and grab result though and were growing in confidence. But the luck they were due finally paid out by the bucket load as Adam Idah’s shot was saved but bounced straight back Loris Benito. Daizen Maeda’s red card after a VAR check for a kick out had Celtic finishing the game with 10 men.

This results means the Parkhead side will finish in the top 24 in the league phase of the Champions League, and through to the next stage of the competition. It’s the first time Since the 2012/13 season that Celtic have qualified for knockout Champions League football. Here’s how the Celtic players rated, via WhoScored.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6.8/10

Signed a new contract earlier in the day to take his stay in Hoops through until 2026. Huge double save.

Alistair Johnston - 7.4/10

A strong overall performance against quick opponents.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7.1/10

Held the defensive structure of the team together well.

Auston Trusty - 7.5/10

American defender so close to getting his side ahead in the match.

Greg Taylor - 6.9/10

Won the penalty for his side and worked up and down the flank all night.

Callum McGregor 7.7/10

Tried to play some cutting passes through the Swiss rear-guard that refused to break.

Reo Hatate - 7.9/1-

Great turn and pass for the goal. Cut through Young Boys at times with crisp passing.

Arne Engels - 6.6/10

Not a bad night on the ball and out of possession. It will, however, be defined by his penalty miss although little matter as victory still clinched.

Daizen Maeda - 5.5/10

Needed to try and hold his run a bit more and would have granted Celtic the lead if he did. A livewire but then disappointment in a red card. Commentator Rory Hamilton labelled it ‘needless’ but ‘very soft’ but ex-Hoops keeper Joe Hart admitted ‘it’s a red card, they are the rules, you can’t do that and Daizen Maeda knows that.’

Kyogo - 6.2/10

Name the bad luck rituals you can do, the Japanese striker probably completed them all pre-match. A phantom hat-trick.

Worked his socks off before Liam Scales came on in a tactical switch.

Subs used: Alex Valle, Paulo Bernardo, Adam Idah, Liam Scales