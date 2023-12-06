Former Celtic and Arsenal striker John Hartson believes Hoops midfielder David Turnbull would be an ideal fit for the likes of Leeds United, or one of their main Championship rivals. The midfielder joined Celtic in the summer of 2020 from Motherwell but his contract with the Glasgow club is set to expire at the end of the season.

It could mean Celtic opt to sell the player in January instead of losing him on a free transfer if he does not sign an extension to his contract. He has already scored seven goals in 12 Scottish Premiership games this term, as Celtic sit eight points clear of rivals Rangers. And speaking about Turnbull's future, Hartson admits he can see the player moving to England.

“I like David Turnbull,” said Hartson on Go Radio. “I have always said it, he is a goal-scoring midfield player. He adds that 10-14 goals every year for you from midfield. I can see him going to a top Championship team, like a Leeds United.”

Talking about Turnbull's contract situation, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said last week: “If a player doesn’t want to sign then he doesn’t want to sign. I won’t lose sleep over it. There were talks back in the summer and I’m not sure how far they’ve gone but clearly they’ve not gone as well as David or maybe his representative have wanted. Either way, he’s at that stage of his contract where he can choose what he wants to do and decide whether his prospects are better elsewhere. But while he’s here and committed, working and running he’ll always be a valuable asset."

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Phillipe Clement says talks are planned later in the season about the possibility of signing Abdallah Sima on a permanent deal. The forward arrived at Ibrox from Brighton in the summer and scored twice in the win over St Mirren at the weekend to take his goal tally in all competitions to 11 for the season. Clement believes Rangers is a good place for the 22-year-old to continue his career, and revealed talks will happen before the summer to discuss the option of completing a permanent deal.