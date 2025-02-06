The Celtic defender is on the move after the closure of the transfer window.

Celtic have sanctioned a loan move for one of their players as he remains in Glasgow.

The Hoops have signed Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp as part of their winter recruitment, the latter a left-back. Despite Alex Valle’s departure to Como leaving Brendan Rodgers with just Greg Taylor in that department, opportunities were slim for Adam Montgomery, who has made 20 appearances overall for the Hoops.

He’s also had loans at Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Fleetwood Town before his most recent loan to Motherwell was hampered by injury. Montgomery now drops into the Championship-based Queen’s Park on a loan until the end of the season, ahead of their match with Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

Director of Football Darren O’Donnell commented: “We are delighted to be able to bring a player of Adam’s quality on board. Adam brings with him a wealth of senior experience at big clubs and we know he will be a real asset to us between now and the end of the season.”

“One of the most important factors in bringing Adam in is his versatility. Adam can play in a number of positions, not just left back. We have worked hard as a club to get this deal done and we look forward to seeing what Adam will bring to the squad over the coming months.”

Head Coach Callum Davidson said: “We are extremely pleased to be bringing Adam in. He is a player I know well having worked with him previously at St Johnstone and we know he will add real quality to the squad.

“He can play in a number of positions down the left hand side and that flexibility will be very important to us in terms of giving us options down that side of the team.”

“We have absolutely no doubt he will have a big role to play for us for the remainder of the season.”