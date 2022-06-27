The Hoops squad reported back for training on Monday morning, with players involved in recent international matches given an extended break.

Celtic have finalised their 2022/23 pre-season schedule after a further friendly match was added to their trip to Austria.

The Hoops squad reported back for training at their Lennoxtown base this morning and will undergo a series of fitness tests over the coming days before heading to Austria next Monday for a 10-day camp.

New first-team coach Harry Kewell joined up with manager Ange Postecoglou and his backroom staff for the first time as they cast their eye over the first-team at training session.

Not all of the squad arrived for their first day of work, with those involved in recent international matches, including the likes of Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers, given an extended break.

To complete their warm-up programme, it has been confirmed the Scottish champions will play SC Wiener Viktoria on July 6 next week.

Celtic had already pencilled in a match against familiar opponents Rapid Vienna on July 9, whom they faced in the 2009/10 Europa League with both group stage games ending in draws.

Last season’s Double-winners will end their Austrian tour with a game against Czech side Banik Ostrava on July 13 before hosting English Championship side Blackburn Rovers three days later in their first match back at Parkhead.

Celtic then travel to Poland to face Legia Warsaw after they were invited to part in a special tribute match in honour of former keeper Artur Boruc, on July 20.

Norwich City will head to Glasgow on July 23 in what will be Celtic’s final friendly before kicking off their Scottish Premiership title defence against Aberdeen the following weekend.

Celtic’s full pre-season schedule:

July 6 - SC Wiener Viktoria (A) - SV Bad Erlach, Kick-off 5.30pm

July 9 - Rapid Vienna (A) - Allianz Stadium, Kick-off 5pm

July 13 - Banik Ostrava (A) - Mestsky Stadium, Kick-off 5pm

July 16 - Blackburn Rovers (H) - Celtic Park, Kick-off 12.30pm

July 20 - Legia Warsaw (A) - Venue TBC, Kick-off TBC

July 23 - Norwich City (H) - Celtic Park, Kick-off 3pm