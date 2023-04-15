Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Kilmarnock in Scottish Premiership at Rugby Park.

Celtic can take another huge step towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title when they make the journey down to Ayrshire to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 12 points clear at the summit at the time of writing after their Old Firm derby in over Rangers, winning 27 of their last 29 league matches.

The Hoops boss will continue to demand high standards from his side heading into the latter stages of the campaign and will be motivated to set his team up to keep just a second clean sheet in their last six games this weekend.

Japanese star Reo Hatate and Israeli winger Liel Ababa are ruled out again for this match, with Anthony Ralston, James Forrest and James McCarthy also still on the club’s treatment table.

Postecoglou has a few selection calls to think about on Sunday. Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy looked rusty on his return from injury against Rangers and was substituted early in the second half, while Daizen Maeda didn’t offer a great deal going forward and looked in need of a rest.

That could open the door for Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic to come into the starting eleven on the aritifical surface. Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against the Ayrshire side at Rugby Park...

1 . Joe Hart - GK Made an important save late on to deny Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos from scoring late on last weekend and will hope for another relatively quiet afternoon between the sticks.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB Was Celtic’s best defender by a mile against Rangers. His aggressive approach to the game continues to win fans over. The best is yet to come from the Canadian.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Guilty of a few uncharacteristic errors against Rangers, particularly in the first-half. Will be eager to settle down much earlier into the game at Rugby Park.

4 . Carl Starfelt - CB Had to bail out his team-mates on a couple of occasions last weekend and another solid display is expected from the Swede.