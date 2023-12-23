The Hoops are looking to bounce back from consecutive league defeats at home to Livingston

Celtic have let their dominant lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership slip in recent weeks after suffering consecutive losses at the hands of Kilmarnock and Hearts, which has allowed city rivals Rangers to close the gap.

The Ibrox side have moved within two points of the reigning champions and still boast a game in hand, so a victory over basement boys Livingston is vital for Brendan Rodgers' side this weekend.

There is a lot of pressure on Celtic on turn things around after conceding four goals in their last two games and Rodgers will be demanding an instant response from his players at Parkhead.

A 3-0 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena after spending much of the game with 10 men during the previous meeting between the two sides will inspire some confidence in the Celts ranks. Livi have only won twice throughout the Premiership campaign thus far but they pushed Aberdeen close in midweek, going down 2-1 after Kurtis Guthrie had initially given them the lead.

Amid a hectic fixture programme, Rodgers could be tempted to make a couple of alterations with Mikey Johnston and David Turnbull failing to impress during the 2-0 defeat to Hearts last Saturday. That could pave the way for Daizen Maeda to return, while there is the possibility of Paulo Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm or Tomoki Iwata to be drafted into midfield.

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Livingston on Saturday:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs Livingston - gallery Celtic's Greg Taylor and Jason Holt of Livingston in action during the previous meeting between the sides

2 . Joe Hart - GK Contract is up in the summer and it could well be time for him to move on at the end of the season. For the time being, he keeps his place.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian will hope he can start to kick on again after a number of sluggish performances this season.