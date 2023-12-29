The Hoops are without the American central defender after it was confirmed he won't return to the fold until mid-January.

Five points currently separate Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and Rangers ahead of the Old Firm derby at Parkhead on Saturday.

Despite playing two games more than their arch rivals, Brendan Rodgers' side have responded well to disappointing back-to-back league defeats with victories over Livingston and Dundee either side of Christmas, scoring five goals and conceding zero in the process.

The Hoops followed up their 2-0 home win over rock-bottom Livi with a convincing 3-0 triumph at Dundee on Boxing Day, with winger Mikey Johnstone netting a second half brace after Paulo Bernardo's opener at Dens Park.

On that showing, Benfica loanee Bernardo - who has displayed flashes of quality thus far without establishing himself as a regular starter - looks certain to keep his place in the starting XI to face Rangers this weekend. However, Celtic will be without first-choice centre-back Cameron Carter Vickers after Rodgers confirmed the defensive stalwart is going to be sidelined until after the winter break.

The USA international has had to contend with his fair share of injury niggles since joining the Parkhead club in the summer of 2021, but has otherwise been a talismanic figure at the heart of their backline. The hosts will inevitably miss his leadership, but his absence will present either Nat Phillips, Stephen Welsh, Gustaf Lagerbielke or Maik Nawrocki an opportunity to start.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Rodgers admitted: "I always think it's an opportunity for someone else, we had it in the last game with Gustaf and Liam Scales, and for the likes of Liam it was the making of him. It's always a sadness when you lose a top player but like I say, hopefully it's not too long in time. He'll be back after this break, and hopefully he can stay clear for the second half of the season."

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against their bitter rivals on Saturday:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs Rangers - gallery Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates after scoring the match-winner against Rangers at Ibrox in September

2 . Joe Hart - GK Had virtually nothing to do against Dundee on Boxing Day as he picked up his latest clean sheet. Will be between the sticks.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB Hasn't managed to recapture the type of form that saw him enjoy a flying start to his Celtic career. Still the No.1 right-back option but needs to added an assist to his name after failing to do so this season.