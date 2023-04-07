Register
Celtic predicted line up gallery vs Rangers - one change as Reo Hatate ruled out but Taylor and Mooy passed fit

Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Rangers in Scottish Premiership at Parkhead

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

Celtic have established a commanding nine-point lead over Rangers at the Scottish Premiership summit and victory over their arch rivals at Parkhead on Saturday could effectively secure the title for Ange Postecoglou’s reigning champions.

The Hoops have been utterly relentless in their pursuit for back-to-back league crowns and remain on course to complete a clean sweep of trophies this season with a Scottish Cup semi-final showdown against the Light Blues also on the horizon.

Postecoglou has built a strong squad and his starting eleven has been fairly consistent this season with just a few minor tweaks here and there when necessary. However, the Australian faces a couple of big decisions this weekend as he could potentially be without at least two key midfield enforcers for this game.

Japanese star Reo Hatate - a candidate for player of the year - was rated “touch and go” on Thursday but has now been ruled out on the eve of the Old Firm clash, while Aaron Mooy has been a crucial figure in the Hoops side since the turn of the year. Postecoglou will want, at least, one of the dynamic duo available tomorrow but Tomoki Iwata’s performance in the 2-0 victory over Ross County has presented him with a further headache.

Hatate was absent from the club’s selection training images posted on social media earlier this week, but Mooy was back in full training after missing the trip to Dingwall last Saturday. Matt O’Riley could also be in contention to start once again, while left-back Greg Taylor has managed to shake off a knock, despite Alexandro Bernabei replacing him and scoring in the highlands.

With Israeli winger Liel Abada will also be missing, it’s hard to see Postecoglou tinkering with his forward line at the moment on current form.

Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against Michael Beale’s side at Parkhead...

Postecoglou's No.1 has impressed with his handling and communication. Kept his latest clean sheet against Ross County in Dingwall last Sunday.

1. Joe Hart - GK

Postecoglou’s No.1 has impressed with his handling and communication. Kept his latest clean sheet against Ross County in Dingwall last Sunday.

The Canadian has been a rock defensively since arriving at Parkhead in January and is making real progress with every match in a Hoops shirt.

2. Alistair Johnston - RB

The Canadian has been a rock defensively since arriving at Parkhead in January and is making real progress with every match in a Hoops shirt.

One of the first names on the teamsheet, the central defender is coolness personified and strolls through matches with little fuss.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB

One of the first names on the teamsheet, the central defender is coolness personified and strolls through matches with little fuss.

Still prone to the odd clumsy moment now and again but the Swede will continued his blossoming partnership with CCV.

4. Carl Starfelt - CB

Still prone to the odd clumsy moment now and again but the Swede will continued his blossoming partnership with CCV.

RangersScottish PremiershipGlasgowScottish FootballOld Firm