The Hoops are back in action tomorrow against English Championship opposition once again at Parkhead.

Celtic continue their warm-up programme for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season by welcoming Norwich City to Parkhead on Saturday.

The English Championship club were relegated from the Premier League last season but will aim to bounce back at the first time of askind under manager Dean Smith.

They travel north for a 3pm kick-off, with Scotland internationals Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean expected to feature alongside former Hoops striker Teemu Pukki.

It the final pre-season friendly for Celtic ahead of the return of domestic action on July 30 as Ange Postecoglou applies the finishing touches to his squad.

Norwich have won three of their four friendlies, including an impressive 3-0 thrashing of Ligue 1 side Marseille in France last week, while Celtic are back on home soil after drawing 2-2 against Legia Warsaw in Poland on Wednesday night.

Postecoglou has hinted there are still a few spaces for further signings in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, confirming on Sky Sports “We’ll still be active. We expect there to be some comings and goings.

“Whether we get deals done is another thing because it’s got to be right ones. Without putting any certainity around it, we’re still going to be alert to any stuations that may come in that time.”

Here is a predicted starting XI for Celtic on Saturday against Norwich City....

Undefined: gallery

1. GK: Joe Hart First-choice keeper who enjoyed an excellent debut season in between the sticks Photo Sales

2. RB: Josip Juranovic The Croatian international continue to battle Anthony Ralston for a starting spot this season Photo Sales

3. RCB: Cameron Carter-VIckers First name on the teamsheet. Started both friendly draws against Blackburn and Legia Warsaw Photo Sales

4. LCB: Moritz Jenz Could the German stopper make his debut after joining on a season-long loan from Lorient? Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales