The Hoops will unfurl the 2022/23 league champions flag before kick-off against the Staggies.

The returning Brendan Rodgers was back in front of a home crowd at Celtic Park on Tuesday night since his move back to Scotland and the Hoops manager will now have a strong indication of what his best starting XI will be when Ross County rock up at Parkhead this weekend.

The Staggies are the visitors to Glasgow’s East End for the Scottish Premiership curtain raiser against the regining champions on Saturday lunchtime, with Malky Mackay’s men aiming to cause a major upset on the opening day of the season just two months after narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Celtic will undoubtedly be eager to get off to a flier on home soil and Northern Irishman Rodgers has utilised recent pre-season friendly matches for experimenting with different partnerships, both in defensive, midfield and attack.

New signings like Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm and Yang Hyun-jun has created a positive early impression, while Kwon Hyeok-kyu has looked a bit off the pace and will take a bit of time to get up to full speed.

That is likely to mean Rodgers will name a tried and trusted starting 11 this weekend, with perhaps one new summer recruit in line to feature from the outset. Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will shape up against County:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up to face Ross County in Premiership opener Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers will have a strong idea of his best starting XI after recent pre-season friendlies. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK Has had a pre-season to forget by his own standards after a costly blunder in Celtic’s friendly defeat to Yokohama earlier this month and gifted a penalty away to Wolves in Dublin last Saturday. Still the No.1 though. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Anthony Ralston - RB With Alistair Johnston unlikely to win his fitness battle in time, the right-back spot is likely to be occupied by Ralston who marked his return from injury after sitting out of the Japan tour.

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Supporters will have been delighted to see the US international back out on the pitch against Athletic Bilbao after having surgery at the tail end of last season on his knee. Looked strong in battle and is being monitored closely. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group