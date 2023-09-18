Celtic head to the Netherlands to take on Feyenoord in their UEFA Champions League opener

Celtic head to the Netherlands to take on Feyenoord in their UEFA Champions League opener at the iconic De Kuip on Tuesday on the back of consecutive league wins.

Brendan Rodgers’ men face the reigning Eredivisie champions - competing in the group stage of the competition after a six year hiatus - as they look to kick-start their campaign with a positive result in Rotterdam.

The two teams previously faced each other in the 1969/70 European Cup final, with the Dutch outfit winning 2-1 at the San Siro after Tommy Gemmell’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Marinus Israel before Ove Kindvall netted the match-winner in second half extra-time.

Following a winless group stage campaign last year, Celtic will be eyeing significant improvement under Ange Postecoglou’s successor Brendan Rodgers who oversaw his last Champions League game during his first spell at Parkhead back in December 2017.

Rodgers has a lack of defensive options currently at his disposal and will be hoping that on-loan Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips - brought in to provide cover in that area of the pitch - passes late fitness test after rolling his ankle in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Dundee.

A place on the bench could be more likely, with £3million summer signing Gustaf Lagerbielke in line to make his UCL debut. Rodgers must also decide who to start on either flank, with rising talents Yang Hyun-jun and Luis Palma needing time to show their worth.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Celts will shape up against Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs Feyenoord (first leg) - gallery Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers feels that his team showing they could stay strong and together to earn their recent win at Ibrox could assist their cause in Tuesday’s Champions League opener away to Feyenoord. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK Providing he stays clear of injury, the undisputed Hoops No.1 will likely start all of Celtic’s group stage matches. Has kept back-to-back clean sheets and confidence will be sky high.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB A full 90 minutes in the tank against Dundee will have put him spot on physically for this match. The Canadian’s inclusion is unquestionable.