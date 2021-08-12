Celtic predicted lineup vs FK Jablonec: Postecoglou to make one change from 6-0 Dundee rout

Celtic head into Thursday evening’s Europa League qualification clash against FK Jablonec in a relatively strong position.
A 4-2 victory in the first leg leaves Ange Postecoglou’s men looking like firm favourites to advance into the next round of play-offs, but the Australian will be fully aware of the fact that his side’s job is far from done and dusted.
Two-goal leads can be notoriously fragile, but hopes will no doubt have been bolstered by the domineering display that the Bhoys put in against Dundee at the weekend.
Six goals without reply reminded plenty of onlookers that Celtic are not interested in settling for a runners-up spot again this season, and if they can carry that kind of attacking ruthlessness into Thursday’s clash, they should sweep their Czech opponents aside with ease.
But who will get the nod from Postecoglou at Parkhead?
Click and scroll through the pages below to see our predicted lineup…