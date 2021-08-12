Celtic predicted lineup vs FK Jablonec: Postecoglou to make one change from 6-0 Dundee rout

Celtic head into Thursday evening’s Europa League qualification clash against FK Jablonec in a relatively strong position.

A 4-2 victory in the first leg leaves Ange Postecoglou’s men looking like firm favourites to advance into the next round of play-offs, but the Australian will be fully aware of the fact that his side’s job is far from done and dusted.

Two-goal leads can be notoriously fragile, but hopes will no doubt have been bolstered by the domineering display that the Bhoys put in against Dundee at the weekend.

Six goals without reply reminded plenty of onlookers that Celtic are not interested in settling for a runners-up spot again this season, and if they can carry that kind of attacking ruthlessness into Thursday’s clash, they should sweep their Czech opponents aside with ease.

But who will get the nod from Postecoglou at Parkhead?

Click and scroll through the pages below to see our predicted lineup…

1. Joe Hart - Goalkeeper The former England stopper looks as if the number one jersey is his to lose. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

2. Anthony Ralston - Right-back Two goals in two Scottish Premiership matches haven't done his reputation any harm at all. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

3. Stephen Welsh - Centre-back Might struggle for a starting role when Christopher Jullien returns to full fitness, but for now, he should get the nod. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Carl Starfelt - Centre-back Like Hart, the summer signing looks to be a nailed on starter at Parkhead at the moment, and it's hard to imagine him not starting on Thursday. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo