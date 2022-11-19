Celtic’s predicted team to face English Premier League side Everton at the Accor Stadium

Celtic play their second friendly in the Sydney Super Cup when they face Everton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Scottish champions arrived in Australia at the beginning of the week after the domestic season paused for the World Cup and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to secure a victory at the same venue he tasted Asian Cup success at in 2015.

The impressive 80,000 Accor Stadium will play host to the match, with the Hoops eager to bounce back from their shock 2-1 defeat to Sydney FC with a win over English Premier League opposition.

Frank Lampard’s Toffees find themselves just one point above the relegation zone in the top-flight and will be without six first-team players for the match due to their international duties.

Celtic are expected to name a strong starting line-up after a handful of fringe players failed to make the most of their opportunities on Thursday, with the likes of Reo Hatate, Jota and Matt O’Riley to be reinstated.

Everton’s side could include former Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, who pulled out of Scotland’s recent national team friendly against Turkey last week.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Everton:

Ex-Celtic striker Scott McDonald is delighted the see the Australian connection growing stronger at Parkhead and knows all too well about the club’s global fanbase. He has been delighted to see such an impressive turnout of supporters on their trip to OZ.

Speaking to CelticTV, he said: “I’m absolutely loving the fact that Celtic are here as a football club and really driving things. There’s obviously the connection with Australia with Ange and Harry (Kewell) being there, and also Aaron Mooy.

“Then previous to that you have people connected with Celtic Park like myself. It’s great to be here and see so much green and white taking over Sydney. It’s amazing and I was blessed to understand that from an early age.

“Like Ange talks about, coming from Australia you see the support there with all the ex-pats over the years, my parents being the same. I’ve been to American during my time as a Celtic player and see the support there and it’s just amazing and great when Celtic can touch down here and be part of the party.”

Celtic are expected to line up in a familiar 4-3-3 formation:

On the bench: Siegrist (GK), Bain (GK), Furuhashi, Abada, Ideguchi, Bernabei, Abildgaard, Robertson, Forrest, Welsh, Vata, Lawal

Joe Hart - GK The Hoops first-choice goalkeeper is likely to be reinstated after sitting out of the first match against Sydney due to feeling "sore".

Anthony Ralston - RB Not at his best on Thursday and was a bit outpaced at times defensively. Can offer a lot going forward.

Carl Starfelt - CB Expected to keep his spot as the Swede works his way back to fitness. Match sharpness looks to be improving with each game.

Moritz Jenz - CB Another player to sit out of the Sydney match with this game in mind due to concussion protocols. The German loanee has been training alone in recent days.