Celtic’s predicted team to face Kilmarnock at Hampden Park.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is applying the finishing touches to his side’s preparations for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final showdown with Kilmarnock at Hampden Park.

It is the second time in just seven days the Hoops come face-to-face with the Ayrshire club and the Australian could name a similar line-up to the one that defeated Derek McInnes’ men 2-0 at Parkhead.

With Greg Taylor still absent owing to a hamstring injury, and several players lacking match fitness after recent knocks (Sead Haksabanovic, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy), Postecoglou is predicted to make just one change to his starting 11.

Jota seized his opportunity to impress with a goal against Killie last weekend after a period on the bench and the Portuguese winger is likely to keep his place in the team, while Matt O’Riley could return in place of Aaron Mooy in the middle of the park.

Back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has been used in League Cup matches so far this season and is another likely to be under consideration for a start. Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Kilmarnock at the national stadium:

On the bench: Hart (GK), Bain (GK), Jenz, Giakoumakis, Abada, Mooy, Turnbull, Kobayashi, Forrest, Juranovic

1. Benjamin Siegrist - GK The summer signing has been used as Celtic’s League Cup goalkeeper so far this season. Expected to start in favour of Joe Hart. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian has impressed down the right-hand side since arriving from CF Montreal. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB The American will take charge of the defensive third at the heart of the Hoops defence. Photo Sales

4. Carl Starfelt - CB Has been favoured over Mortiz Jenz for a starting berth in recent weeks. Should continue his strong partnership with CCV. Photo Sales