Celtic’s predicted team to face A-League side Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium.

Celtic play the first of two friendlies during their Australian tour, starting with Sydney FC on Thursday morning.

The Scottish Premiership leaders will kick-off the inaugural Sydney Super Cup and the mid-season tournament is viewed as ideal preparation ahead of the second part of the season by the Parkhead club. The trip allows manager Ange Postecoglou to return to his homeland, with his side also due to face Frank Lampard’s Everton on Sunday.

The Hoops will of course be without four players - Cameron Carter-Vickers, Daizen Maeda, Josip Juranovic and Aaron Mooy - who are all in Qatar after being called up for international duty at the World Cup.

Postecoglou, who joins current Hoops first-team coach Harry Kewell and former Parkhead star Mark Viduka after being inducted into the Australian FA’s Hall of Fame, has travelled Down Under with a squad of 24 players, including three youngsters who will hope to gain valuable minutes.

Scott Robertson, Bosun Lawal and Rocco Vata have all impressed Postecoglou and his coaching staff to merit inclusion. Sydney FC currently occupy 6th spot in the A-League and boast a number of familiar faces in their side.

With Sunday’s match against superior English Premier League opposition in mind, the Celtic boss will be eager to utilise his entire travelling squad and could rest a few key players such as Joe Hart, Reo Hatate, Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz and Liel Abada.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Sydney FC:

Callum McGregor is stepping up his his recovery from a knee injury during the club’s tour Down Under. The midfielder has been sidelined since sustaining the setback in the Champions League group stage match away to RB Leipzig at the start of October. He was spotted running with his team-mates on Wednesday morning during their first training session.

Speaking to CelticTV earlier this week, the Hoops captain stated: “Hopefully I will be joining bits of the sessions this week and just progressing the rehab. It will be an important five, six says for me. I am looking forward to getting back on the grass with the boys.”

Just like his manager, McGregor is demanding a high performance level and reckons the trip to compete in the Sydney Super Cup will prove valuable for the Hoops in terms of maintaining match sharpness, while also giving some of their overseas fanbase a rare chance to watch the team in person.

He added: “It’s still a really important period for the team. It’s important to come and see the fans over in Australia. We have that responsibility to come and see the supporters. We’ve bumped into a few of them. These guys get up in the middle of the night to watch the games and it’s important the club acknolwedge that and we don’t disappoint.

“We’re here to do that, but at the same time we’re here to work and continue the fitness. We’ve got a four-week break before the league starts up again, but it’s important to maintain the standards in the way we want to train and play. We need to show them (Celtic’s Australia-based fans) the best of ourselves and put on a good show for them.”

Celtic are expected to line up in a familiar 4-3-3 formation:

On the bench: Hart (GK), Bain (GK), Taylor, Jenz, Giakoumakis, Haksabanovic, Abada, Abildgaard, Hatate, Robertson, Lawal, Vata

Benjamin Siegrist - GK Given a rare start against Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish League Cup last month. Expected to start this match & could be handed 45 minutes, with Scott Bain getting the second half.

Anthony Ralston - RB Has looked rock-solid in recent weeks at Juranovic's expense. Will look to break forward and get to the dead-ball line as often as possible.

Carl Starfelt - CB Marked his return from injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month and has been eased back to full fitness. This trip could prove vital for the Swede to gain more minutes.

Stephen Welsh - CB The youngster has drifted in and out of the starting line-up this season but his patience is likely to be rewarded with a start here in Carter-Vickers absence.