The final 48 hours of the summer transfer window are expected to be eventful at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers looks to bring in multiple new faces to bolster his ranks.

Honduran winger Luis Palma officially signed on a five year deal on Thursday while defender Nat Phillips and midfielder Paulo Bernardo are likely to arrive on loan from Liverpool and Benfica respectively. The question is, will we see any of these players thrown in at the deep end for this weekend’s Glasgow derby?