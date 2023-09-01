Register
Celtic predicted starting XI to face Rangers at Ibrox - 2 new signings could debut in Old Firm derby - gallery

Here is how we think Brendan Rodgers’ side will line up for this weekend’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

The final 48 hours of the summer transfer window are expected to be eventful at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers looks to bring in multiple new faces to bolster his ranks.

Honduran winger Luis Palma officially signed on a five year deal on Thursday while defender Nat Phillips and midfielder Paulo Bernardo are likely to arrive on loan from Liverpool and Benfica respectively. The question is, will we see any of these players thrown in at the deep end for this weekend’s Glasgow derby?

Here is GlasgowWorld’s predicted Celtic starting XI to face Rangers in this weekend’s Old Firm derby:

1. GK - Joe Hart

2. RB - Alistair Johnston

3. LB — Greg Taylor

4. CB - Gustaf Lagerbielke

