Celtic will remain without a number of first-team regulars for the visit of Ross County on Saturday as they return to Scottish Premiership for the first time since January 2.

The Hoops eased into the Scottish Cup fifth round with a thumping 5-0 win over Highland League minnows Buckie Thistle last weekend and Brendan Rodger's side will be strong favourites to pile on more misery for the Staggies.

Derek Adams' men were dumped out of the cup by Championship high-flyers Partick Thistle and were winless in four matches before the winter break, securing just a solitary point in the process. County can count themselves fortunate that Livingston sit below them in the automatic relegation spot.

Celtic have been dealt a pre-match blow with the news that first-choice left back Greg Taylor faces a short spell on the treatment table after suffering a calf injury. Rodgers confirmed in his press conference that the ever-present defender will be "out for a few weeks".

However, the Northern Irishman confirmed that both Cameron Carter-Vickers and new signing Nicolas Kuhn will be involved after getting up to full speed with the rest of the squad in training. Here's our predicted Celtic starting XI to face Ross County at Parkhead:

1 . Joe Hart - GK Rodgers had the opportunity to give one of his other keepers a run out against Buckie Thistle, but he still opted for Hart which tells you everything you need to know.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian should continue in the right-back slot but had attracted some doubters after a number of flat performances this season. Needs to add some numbers to his all-round game.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - RCB Back in contention after struggling with injury before the winter break. Has spent the last couple of weeks regaining his fitness and might lack a bit of match sharpness, but expected to start. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group