Celtic predicted starting XI v Ross County: 3 changes made with key defender "out for a few weeks"
Celtic predicted starting line-up v Ross County with left-back Greg Taylor sidelined after suffering a calf strain
Celtic will remain without a number of first-team regulars for the visit of Ross County on Saturday as they return to Scottish Premiership for the first time since January 2.
The Hoops eased into the Scottish Cup fifth round with a thumping 5-0 win over Highland League minnows Buckie Thistle last weekend and Brendan Rodger's side will be strong favourites to pile on more misery for the Staggies.
Derek Adams' men were dumped out of the cup by Championship high-flyers Partick Thistle and were winless in four matches before the winter break, securing just a solitary point in the process. County can count themselves fortunate that Livingston sit below them in the automatic relegation spot.
Celtic have been dealt a pre-match blow with the news that first-choice left back Greg Taylor faces a short spell on the treatment table after suffering a calf injury. Rodgers confirmed in his press conference that the ever-present defender will be "out for a few weeks".
However, the Northern Irishman confirmed that both Cameron Carter-Vickers and new signing Nicolas Kuhn will be involved after getting up to full speed with the rest of the squad in training. Here's our predicted Celtic starting XI to face Ross County at Parkhead: