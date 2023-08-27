Register
Celtic predicted starting XI vs Rangers if latest transfer rumours come true

How Celtic could line up against Rangers next weekend if transfer rumours come to fruition.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 27th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

Celtic dropped their first points of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday when they were held to a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone. Despite looking the more dominant side, the Hoops were unable to get a real hold on the game and will certainly feel disappointed they weren’t able to bank the win.

Brendan Rodgers admitted he thought the Saints “deserved something from the game” but the champions cannot afford to dwell. Up next is the first Old Firm derby of the season and they will need to bring their top performance when they travel to Ibrox to face Rangers.

There is still the small matter of the transfer window deadline day looming as well. There’s still time for Celtic to add to their ranks and there’s been some promising links over the last few days as well. So we’ve put together our predicted 11 to take on Rangers, including potential new signings ahead of next weekend.

1. GK — Joe Hart

1. GK — Joe Hart

Hard to see anyone taking Hart’s place in between the sticks

2. RB — Alistair Johnston

2. RB — Alistair Johnston

Now back from injury and looking strong again, started against St Johnstone on Saturday

3. CB — Gustaf Lagerbielke

3. CB — Gustaf Lagerbielke

A new signing who’s taken to life with the Hoops very quickly and looks strong so far

4. CB — Liam Scales

4. CB — Liam Scales

Rodgers in on the hunt for a new experienced central defender but in the meantime, Scales started last time out

